So, The Golden Globes Happened; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

It’s ironic that the award people seem to care least about at an award show thrown by the Hollywood Foreign Press agency is “Best Foreign Film,” and yet that was certainly the case at last night’s Golden Globes. While people may not be spending their Monday morning talking about Russia’s Leviathan (which won that category), they do have a lot more to speculate about in advance of the January 15 Oscar nomination announcements–along with a fresh batch of memes and feelings. Here are the highlights.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Were Very Funny, If You Can Even Believe That “Good evening, you bunch of despicable, spoiled, minimally talented brats,” Tina Fey said at the top of the telecast, immediately setting the tone for the night. Unlike the Academy Awards, which tend to treat the art form that brought us Porky’s with utter seriousness, the Golden Globes often pokes holes in Hollywood’s pomposity–especially when Fey and Poehler are at the helm. Perhaps most controversially, the two traded Bill Cosby impersonations during a risque bit about the embattled comic’s sexual assault allegations. It was cringe-larious, if that’s a thing. Transparent Makes History (And Some Great Acceptance Speeches) Just a few years ago, it would have been unthinkable that a show created by Amazon could win major awards. With Netflix paving the way, however, we’ve arrived at a time when Amazon’s Transparent came away from this year’s Golden Globes with awards for both Best Television Series and Best Actor, in the comedy or musical category. And really, if you’ve seen the show–which is about a patriarch coming out to his family as he transitions into a new gender identity–it’s hard to imagine anyone but Jeffrey Tambor winning the acting honors. Just try watching his emotional acceptance speech above without getting a little choked up. Both he and series creator Jill Soloway dedicated their awards to the trans community, and received thunderous applause.

As Decider’s Tyler Coates noted on Twitter last night, compare those speeches to Jared Leto’s tone-deaf Brazilian wax joke at last year’s Oscars, where he won a Supporting Actor Award for playing a trans character. Elsewhere, In The Great Speech Department The best part of an award show is when someone who truly did not expect to wins gets an award, and last night that someone was Jane The Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez, whose tearful speech for her Best Actress In a TV Comedy was one for the ages. Also, Lifetime Achievement winner George Clooney and Best Actor in a Drama Film winner, Eddie Redmayne love their wives very much and are proud of them; and Best Actor in a Comedy Film winner Michael Keaton has a lot of love for his son, who co-writes Jason Derulo songs, as it turns out. Chrissy Teigen Looks Unsure Of How To Feel About All This

While her crooner husband John Legend was winning an award alongside rapper Common for the original song the duo made for the film Selma, model and Twitter personality of note, Chrissy Tegien seemed to be bracing herself for imminent disaster. How else to describe the terrified look on her face seen above? It’s a shame that Common’s powerful acceptance speech will ultimately be overshadowed by the cryface-meme this moment birthed, but that’s just how it goes on the Internet sometimes. In any case, Teigen addressed the issue on Instagram.

Not Every Joke Landed, But Especially Not These Jokes We all knew there’d be jokes about The Interview and the international incident threatened by that film–and as we might have guessed, they went over just about as well as the film itself. Fey and Poehler welcomed Margaret Cho to the ceremony in a recurring bit throughout the night in which the comedian played “Cho Yung Ja,” a contributor to the fictional Movies Wow magazine and a North Korean army general. That’s pretty much the joke right there. A threatened crisis is eventually averted when Cho Yung Ja gets to pose for a picture with Meryl Streep, but mainly the character is just there as an unburned effigy to show the world we haven’t been cowed completely out of international satire, albeit ham-fisted satire. This bit wasn’t the least funny stab at humor of the night, though. That honor goes to Jeremy Renner who gracelessly improv’d the most obvious dad-joke in history at Jennifer Lopez’s breasts, uniting the entire audience in one big glacial eyeroll. What’s the opposite of the word ‘bravo’? Just insert some groaning noise right here and call it a day. See the entire list of winners below:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Boyhood BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Eddie Redmayne

The Theory Of Everything

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Julianne Moore

Still Alice BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

J.K. Simmons

Whiplash BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

Patricia Arquette

Boyhood BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Richard Linklater

Boyhood BEST MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

The Grand Budapest Hotel BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Michael Keaton

Birdman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Amy Adams

Big Eyes BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

The Affair BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Transparent BEST MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Fargo BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Honorable Woman BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Kevin Spacey

House Of Cards

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Jeffrey Tambor

Transparent BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Ruth Wilson

The Affair BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer

The Normal Heart BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Joanne Froggatt

Downton Abbey BEST MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Fargo BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Billy Bob Thornton

Fargo

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Gina Rodriguez

Jane The Virgin BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Johann Johannsson

The Theory Of Everything BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Glory”

Selma BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How To Train Your Dragon 2 BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Armando Bo

Birdman BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Leviathan (Russia)