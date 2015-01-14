The Case For More Screen Time

For many of us, a certain mundane habit produces a surprising amount of guilt: Staring at a screen.

We’re tethered to our displays throughout the workday, and then again at home when relaxing with tablets and gaming consoles. There are those in between moments, too, when the smartphone makes an appearance. But there’s a litany of literature declaring the damaging effects of this habit. The admonitions are endless: It strains the eyes; it stymies our kids’ emotions; and, per that seminal Nicholas Carr story in The Atlantic, it could be making us stupid.

We tend to romanticize the past in thinking that before cell phones we were actively talking to the person next to us on the bus. Of course, that was not the case at all.

But might there be a silver lining? Even if the perks don’t outweigh the perils, can we walk away from a day of emails, spreadsheets, and YouTube distractions with certain cognitive functions boosted, rather than sapped?

“There are some positive aspects for sure,” says Dr. Lisa Strohman, a clinical psychologist and the founder of the Scottsdale, Arizona, Technology Wellness Center. “The research is limited in a sense because it’s easier to find the negative than it is the positive.”

“There are proponents and opponents of media–and mainly, we hear about the opponent side,” adds Sandra Calvert, a professor of psychology at Georgetown University and the director of the school’s Children’s Digital Media Center. Indeed, Calvert notes time spent with a screen need not be scorned.

Photo: Flickr user foam

Calvert says screen time can boost “executive function skills,” those competencies like reasoning and problem solving. For youngsters, time spent with the proper video games–like the MIT-developed Scratch–can boost hand-eye coordination and foster logic, Calvert explains. And as we rely more on texting and email, Calvert says small, positive symptoms could emerge: A knack for brevity, or a renewed appreciation for propriety, brought on by events like the recent Sony hack.

Nicholas Carr–the author of that 2008 Atlantic essay and, most recently, a nonfiction book covering similar ground The Glass Cage–largely explores the detrimental impact of Internet usage and automation. But there are some benefits to sitting in that LCD glow, too, he says.