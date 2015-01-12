“Have You Seen Alex’s Willy?” Asks A New Ad Demonstrating The Dark Side Of Too Much Online Sharing

As kids, we’re taught that it’s polite to share. But when it comes to social media, sharing too much can get children into trouble. The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and Leo Burnett London have launched two PSAs, which aim to teach kids and tweens about the very adult repercussions of giving away too much on the internet.

In “I Saw Your Willy” a young boy sends a Snapchat photo of his privates to a friend. She grabs a screen shot and passes it on. Soon, the whole school, the town and even the poor boy’s grandmother have seen the photo. He’s mortified. In “Lucy and the Boy,” Lucy thinks she’s sending photos of herself to a boy at school. In fact, her anonymous correspondent is a man with very bad intentions. This ad is especially dark; only at the last minute is Lucy saved by her mother.

Both PSAs feature a cute, minimalistic animation style–one which heightens the sharp contrast between how the ads look and the message they’re advocating. For this reason, parents may find the spots even more shocking than young viewers. Both will run on primetime TV in England until February. The broader #shareaware campaign includes a portal at NSPCC, with stats and talking points for parents on how to discuss online safety issues with their kids.