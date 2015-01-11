Take An Extended, Mouth-Watering Look At “Better Call Saul”

Star Wars excepted, no other entertainment prequel/sequel/spinoff has generated the same kind and intensity of giddy, nervous anticipation as Better Call Saul.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan hinted in 2012, and confirmed in 2013, that he’d make a new show around Albuquerque’s go-to lawyer Saul Goodman, made immortal by Bob Odenkirk. Since, fans have absorbed the snippets of news on and tiniest of teasers for the show like a methadone drip. Now, a few weeks ahead of the show’s premiere, we have our longest, most satisfying look yet at the pre-Walter White world of Saul Goodman.





The two-minute trailer takes us back to the law firm days of Saul, aka James McGill. The clip confirms the return of Jonathan Banks (Mike Erhmantraut) and introduces us to McGill’s older brother Chuck, played by Michael McKean.

Saul executive producer Peter Gould has already stated (at a recent TCA panel) that Walter and Jesse will not appear in season one, though “everything else is on the table.” Gould and Gilligan declared earlier that Better Call Saul would take place over a wide, shifting span of time. “One of the great things about having a time line which is flexible is that perhaps some of it takes place before Breaking Bad, during Breaking Bad, and after Breaking Bad,” Gould said in an earlier interview. “That gives us the ability to bring back characters that were killed on Breaking Bad.”





At the recent TCA event in Pasadena, Gilligan said, “The sky is the limit and any of these characters could conceivably show up in future seasons. But the intention is it will feel proper and organic, because if it feels like a stunt then something has gone terribly wrong in the writers’ room.”

The show makes a two-part debut on February 8 and 9 on AMC.