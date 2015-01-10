Watch Live: SpaceX Will Attempt To Land A Rocket On A Barge At Sea

At 4:47 a.m. ET Saturday, Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company SpaceX will launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station carrying more than 5,000 pounds of research experiments, food, water, and clothing for astronauts. About 10 minutes after lift-off, the reusable Falcon 9 rocket will detach from the cargo capsule and automatically try to land on a robotic floating platform about 200 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. This will be the first time such a landing has been attempted. Watch the live stream above.

Update: Liftoff!