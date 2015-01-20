The Airbnb Effect: Use Rewards To Turn Your Company Into A Movement

This is the third piece in a series on turning companies into movements. The first two stories are available here and here .

Movements coalesce around a shared goal, incite action based on long-term aspiration rather than short-term inspiration, and sustain loyalty through a mix of rewards. Action and loyalty are what all businesses strive for. But unlike commonly used tactics such as freebies and discounts, movement-making tactics change the social norms surrounding your product. They establish a “new normal” that creates demand ahead of your next launch.

As a leader in the “sharing economy” movement, Airbnb and its community have a commonly held desire to shift the social norms about where we stay overnight when traveling, and the utility of spare guest rooms and tree houses. The company’s 2014 New Year’s Eve campaign, #OneLessStranger, seems more whimsical than goal-oriented, but it’s packed with movement-making rewards.

The term “reward” often trigger thoughts of points or coupons, but movement-making strategies employ a mix of rewards to provide what participants can’t get on their own. Through analyzing and designing many networks, I’ve seen rewards regularly fall into three categories: monetary, reputational, and experiential.

The most commonly used reward is monetary: discounts, sales, coupons, membership or loyalty cards, and so on. These types of rewards work well for getting people in the door or for a single purchase and can often generate buzz, but in the case of Airbnb’s 2014 holiday $10 offer, the reward is more than monetary.

Airbnb’s #OneLessStranger campaign was created to address a common business challenge: how do you reach new customers and lower the barrier to participation? Airbnb’s team met this traditional challenge with non-traditional tactics. Let’s break down their campaign and its movement-making rewards.

The #OneLessStranger campaign hooks existing hosts with a $10 offer for introducing themselves to someone they don’t yet know and offering a “random act of hospitality.” While $10 isn’t a lot of money, it is still a clear and specific monetary reward. A known amount of cash has long outperformed percentage-off deals in traditional campaigns. No big surprises here. (You might be thinking, “Sanity check, $10 for introducing yourself to a stranger? That’s it?” And you’re not wrong to pause there. It does seem like a shockingly low bar for participation. But stay with me.)