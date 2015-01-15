SMILE, Dammit: Some Companies Are Using An App To Track Your Moods At Work

That’s the implicit question everyone from retailers to social media sites wants to ask. Apple has a new patent for mood sensing technology that it may incorporate into its upcoming iWatch. Researchers have used Twitter to predict fluctuations in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while Microsoft has tested a mood bra that warns women when they’re emotionally overeating.

Even Facebook, which is sitting on more data than it knows what to do with, is interested in how you feel. The company infamously conducted a secret 2014 mood study that many critics called “a new level of creepy.”

Now, a new app wants to measure your mood at work. Niko Niko, which launched in 2013, tracks employees’ moods and puts the data into a dashboard that managers and HR can use to track (and, they claim, improve) team morale, productivity, and performance.

Max Webster, 24, co-founded the company with friends Alex Bea and Dilyara Scerazutdinova. He says positive psychology, a new area focused on helping people achieve happiness and fulfillment, inspired him to create Niko Niko.

“What will a world look like where people are tracking what actually makes them happy and fulfilled?” Webster says. “We know from research in positive psychology and cognitive science what actually makes people happy and fulfilled day-to-day and long term. A world that has this kind of metrics base is a society that’s far more sustainable.”





Niko Niko, an ideophone for “smile” in Japanese, mimics in app form a happiness calendar that many agile development teams have used to measure moods. Whereas employees might draw an emoticon on an actual calendar, Niko Niko’s app allows them to choose from questions such as “How encouraging was your manager today?” or “How do you feel your voice was heard today at work?” Responses can be open or anonymous, and the data is displayed in line graphs within an analytics dashboard viewable to HR or to managers.