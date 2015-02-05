Making Talent: 4 Lessons from the Front Lines Of Digital Education

At times, I hear secrets. Recently I met a prominent business leader, a person who manages multi-million dollar global client relationships at an established company. He admitted that he “walks into work naked every single day.” In other words, his skills have not evolved to meet the digital-specific demands of his job. It’s likely that his supervisor and colleagues are unaware of the extent of his skill deficiency. His lack of digital expertise, coupled with an inability to admit what he doesn’t know, costs the company hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost opportunities annually.

Many businesses have a digital talent deficiency. CEOs ignore this problem at their peril. The wise ones pay attention. In 2014, an Accenture research report fueled the discussion by calling “human capital…one of the biggest areas of growth.” Three quarters of CEOs surveyed aim to increase their investments in human capital including recruitment, retention, training and other skills development. Yet many companies remain focused on talent recruitment versus developing the skills of employees who walk in the door each day.

Traditional training programs often bear the weighty combination of old methodologies, risk aversion and minimum investment. E-learning? For whatever promises web-based learning may have raised, we struggle to make engaging and meaningful use of the technology. Embodied social experiences such as professional conferences and one-time workshops provide temporary insight that often fades after a return to a workplace of non-attendees. Employees are either lucky enough to learn digital skills on the job, or not.

Companies must be in the business of creating talent, particularly in the fields of social media, mobile and data analytics. Leaders from agencies like Ogilvy & Mather recognize the talent challenge and are creating solutions. Adam Tucker, president, Ogilvy & Mather Advertising (New York) recently reflected: “As an industry we’re at an important juncture. While consumers move seamlessly through online and offline worlds, we’re playing catch up. One path is to fake it and risk getting called out. Alternatively, we’ve chosen to arm our talent with comprehensive, on-going digital education and training. We feel it’s the only means to create a sustainable competitive advantage.”

Given the multilayered task of creating a more digital savvy culture, what are the starting points? The pitfalls? The myths? Below are four lessons learned as someone at the front lines of digital talent development:

Make sure that “pretending” to understand digital is not an acceptable behavior at your company. We all have more to learn. In fact, we have to perpetually learn and adapt. If you think you know enough, that’s the first clue that you don’t. Savvy companies must set up structures for employees to fully participate in 21st-century work demands. Provide employees with a safe outlet for posing questions, generating discussion, and exploring technologies. Ensure that reviews include an ongoing discussion about the specific digital goals you create for individuals and how that fits into the larger vision of the company. And make sure that “training” is not what you call your program for combating pretending. Employees resist “training” in the traditional sense. Connect education to digital strategy and ensure that a talent development representative sits at the C-level table.

In order to develop the talent, you must first know the talent. Begin by asking appropriate questions about digital competencies. Survey the entire company and analyze what employees know (even if levels are self-assessed) then provide data-informed recommendations for what they need to know, by role and in general. In addition, ask what motivates employees to learn, what roadblocks to education exist, and how a formal learning program could help them create greater business opportunity. Employees will provide insight needed to design a program that fits your particular business.