Why Telecommuting Can Be Dangerous For Your Company Culture

Telecommuting, or doing work while away from the office, is “in,” and for some very good reasons. One Stanford study shows that telecommuting increases work productivity by 13%. It cuts down on the emotional costs of commuting and arguably increases workplace satisfaction. Most companies offer some form of telecommuting–go ahead and finish up from home after your 2 p.m. doctor’s appointment, or check your email before heading into the office–contributing to its 80% growth since 2005.

Telecommuting allows me to balance my personal time with my work time on a daily basis. I get up early, work out, put in a couple hours of work, and then get to have breakfast with my wife and kids before heading into the office at around 10. That way I don’t have to wait until dinner to spend some time with my family on a daily basis. I love it.

But, like all good things, telecommuting works best in moderation.

If a strong majority of my employees didn’t come into the office every day, our company could not be as successful as it is. While the tools available for communicating and collaborating online are better than ever, there is still something about being elbow to elbow with coworkers that is likely impossible to replicate online.

That something stems from the daily accidental and secondary conversations that occur in person–only high-priority items tend to get addressed with a telecommuting worker. Someone who is working remotely misses out on small moments of coaching, understanding, and friendship-forming. (In fact, we value these moments so highly that we’re most comfortable in an open office instead of traditional cubicles.) Office culture is set by unsaid norms and shared experiences. You can’t do that online.

To illustrate the point, imagine the difference between going to a baseball game with your best friend versus video chatting/texting while watching a game on TV. Much of the experience and dialog will in fact be the same, but I think we all recognize that something is absolutely lost when both parties are not physically present.

We do have four people who telecommute for a majority of their workplace hours. In all of their cases, they started as in-office workers but then had pressing family obligations that forced them to move across the country.