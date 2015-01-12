Create Video Loops To Play On Your TV At Your Next Party

It seems web designers are finally catching on to the public’s desire to create their own GIFs: last month Youtube rolled out a GIF-making tool to a few of it’s creators, while the option to create video GIFs has been available on Tumblr for some time.

Now comes ScreenTexture, a new online app that similarly fills that need, inspired by products like Google Chromecast and Electronic Objects, which allows video streaming from computer to TV and the ability to display digital art in IRL environments, respectively

ScreenTexture allows users to create their own full-screen video loop with sound, and add it to a playlist of other loops, which can then be projected onto a television via Google Chromecast or Apple TV. The loops are meant to be a fun, simple way to add some quirky color to a party or hang out session.

“We wanted to create something that felt like the earlier days of the internet,” Jon Dobrowolski, ScreenTexture’s creator, said. “I loved discovering projects that had very little context and you had to just spend time exploring.” But even if you don’t own a TV, it’s a fun little tool, and just hitting the random button on their website can yield some entertaining results.