These Bio-Hacked Petunias Change Color On Demand

At first glance, Nikolai Braun’s petunias look like any other petunias. What makes them special is what happens when you start watering. They change color.

Braun heads Revolution Bioengineering, a Colorado based startup that is bringing the power of synthetic biology to everyday horticulture. And the possibilities are truly mind-blowing. Gardeners could begin to change plant colors on-demand, and grow plants that take on different hues depending on the time of day.

Take a look at the petunia in the video above. See how it changes color as it grows, going from a pale white to a darkish pink. The plant is deficient in a certain enzyme related to its pigmentation. It starts as a blank slate color-wise, before taking on color in response to a molecule that expresses that enzyme. You just need to water with a solution of ethanol (or even old beer).

Revolution Bioengineering was founded by Braun and his partner Keira Havens. The biologists worked together at Colorado State University where they collaborated on a Department of Defense-funded project to develop plants that could sense explosives.

“We’d always had an entrepreneurial bent and we wondered whether there was opportunity where we can make a difference, and where we can demystify this technology so it’s not so alien or foreign,” says Braun. “We came up with the idea of horticultural technology–beautiful, unique flowers for anyone to enjoy.”

The partners are now crowdfunding their first idea. For $42, you get you one plant; $89 gets you three. You’ll have to wait a while, though. Shipping is set for the spring of 2017 “at the earliest.”