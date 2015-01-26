3 Amazing Bio Materials That Are Growing A More Sustainable World

For the last decade, as brands have worked to reduce their environmental footprint, bio-based alternatives to a number of synthetic materials and processes have become more common (take the flimsy compostable utensils you see everywhere, or even Coca-Cola’s Plant Bottles ). Today, however, entrepreneurs and scientists are getting more creative in their exploration of the new design possibilities in alternatives to traditional materials, from bricks to plastics to foam insulation.

Here’s a look at a few companies on the cutting edge. All presented at a conference held in New York City in December called Biofabricate, “the world’s first summit dedicated to biofabrication for future industrial and consumer products.”

Bricks Made Without Fire





Clay bricks are among the most fundamental building materials in the world, but this ancient technology is also environmentally destructive. Because they are typically fired in kilns at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit for several days, the 1.3 trillion clay bricks produced globally every year cause carbon dioxide emissions nearly equivalent to all of Germany’s, not to mention air pollution and demand for fresh water.

Inspired by the way that mollusks grow their shells in seawater, architect Ginger Krieg Dosier began to wonder: Why can’t we just grow our bricks at room temperature instead?

Dosier’s North Carolina-based company, Biomason, is now doing just that, using a mixture of bacteria and nutrients to grow bricks in a matter of days. Dosier at first had no science or engineering background and started experimenting in a spare room in her house. Today, her firm is building a small pilot facility in San Francisco and working to fill its first order.

“What does a farm of bricks growing look like?,” she asked, speaking at the Biofabricate conference in New York City in December. “We’ve come to learn that the process is much more closely related to [hydroponics] agriculture than it is to how traditional construction bricks are made.”