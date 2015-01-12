Warp Your Dinner With These Insane Placemats

Spice up your mealtime with the help of some trippy place mats from Japanese studio A.P Works. The optical illusion of the “trick mat” uses strategically placed curved lines to give the appearance of a table warping under the weight of your flatware. A checkered placemat has never seemed so otherworldly.
Unfortunately, the trick mat is not for sale just yet–according to the studio’s website, A.P. Works’s products are just samples right now, and there’s no date for when they might be available. Check out the placemats here.
[via Lost At E Minor]