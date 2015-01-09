The U.S. Was Not Behind North Korea’s Internet Outage

The U.S. government was not responsible for crippling North Korea’s Internet infrastructure, according to sources speaking with the Associated Press.

Although Obama administration has publicly blamed North Korea for hacking Sony, it has been conspicuously quiet about whether or not it was responsible for North Korea’s own internet troubles. The reclusive nation’s Internet connection went down beginning the weekend of December 20, as Sony was still scrambling to figure out how to release The Interview.

As late as Thursday of this week, President Obama’s homeland security adviser had refused to acknowledge whether the U.S. was involved in a retaliative cyber-attack on North Korea, saying that, “I’m not going to comment, and I never would, on operational capabilities.” The U.S. considers its offensive cyber-operations to be highly classified.

But while the U.S. government is keeping quiet, Sony chief executive Michael Lynton has said that his company had no idea how to respond to the hack. “We are the canary in the coal mine, that’s for sure,” he told the Associated Press. “There’s no playbook for this, so you are in essence trying to look at the situation as it unfolds and make decisions without being able to refer to a lot of experiences you’ve had in the past or other people’s experiences. You’re on completely new ground.”

The new Republican-majority Congress said earlier today that it will convene a hearing about North Korea’s cyber-threats on Tuesday. Testimony will be heard from senior officials at the departments of State, Treasury, and Homeland Security.

[via Associated Press]