Why Emotionally Intelligent People Make More Money

The old adage about leaving your emotions at the door before stepping into the office is dead, according to a recent study from the University of Bonn. Published in the Journal of Organizational Behavior in November 2014, the study showed individuals who displayed emotional intelligence–the ability to discern other people’s emotions–were more likely to bring home a bigger paycheck than their emotionally-stunted colleagues.

“We need to recognize that emotion is part of who we are as individuals and we need to become comfortable with our emotionality,” says Yongmei Liu, an associate professor at Illinois State University’s College of Business, who coauthored the study.

“Emotional intelligence is the ability for people to be able to recognize emotions in oneself and others,” says Liu. Just as we have cognitive intelligence that helps us perform cognitive tasks, emotional intelligence helps us understand ourselves and others better, and to channel emotional energy in the desired direction.

A leader who has a high degree of emotional intelligence can recognize when his or her followers are not in the right emotional state to perform well. They will work to change their emotional state, to energize them about the task so they can be more motivated, focused, and successful.

While the manufacturing economy of the past focused on productivity and solo-driven work, these days collaboration and teamwork are emphasized–making emotional intelligence more important in the workplace. “People increasingly rely on each other to get things done and that means understanding each other’s motives and emotions is a lot more important than it used to be,” says Liu.

To understand the role emotional intelligence plays in modern work environments, the researchers used a collection of images and recordings of actors and children, and then showed them to a group of 142 working adults who were asked to label emotional expression. Those who succeeded in identifying the emotion in 87% of the cases were considered to have high emotional intelligence, while those who scored below 60% were considered to have poor emotional intelligence.