7 Resume Strategies For The Long-Term Unemployed

For many long-term unemployed, finding a job becomes a bleaker prospect the longer they’re out of work. A September 2014 report from the Brookings Institution found that people who are long-term unemployed (defined as being without a job for six months or more), have a 20% to 40% lower probability of being employed one to two years in the future.

But as the economy adds more jobs, that means more opportunities for employment. If you’ve been out of the office for more than six months, you should make some tweaks to your resume to increase your chances.

Instead of trying to hide a big gap on your resume, explain it, says veteran human resources director Daniel Quillen, author of The Perfect Resume. Either in your resume or on your cover letter, address the fact that you’ve had a large employment gap and give it some context. This is especially helpful if you left the workforce to care for children or if you were part of a large layoff.

“That’s important because it helps me understand that he or she wasn’t laid off for performance. If they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, or they were one of the last ones in, so they were the first ones out, that knowledge helps me erase that gap as an issue,” Quillen says.

If you’ve been out of work for a while, create a small business, suggests management consultant John Paul Engel, founder of Knowledge Capital Consulting. Determine which of your skills and expertise are salable to others and market yourself for hire. You may do consulting or sales work as an independent contractor, for example.

“You have to be truthful about the work you’re doing, but this can help bridge a gap and bring in some income,” he says.