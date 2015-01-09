Here Is A German Sex Toy Ad That Beats The Sexy Visual Metaphors Into The Ground, If You Know What We Mean

There are only so many ways to sell via sex. I mean, there’s boobs and stuff, and tight pants, and ’70s-era posters of Farrah Fawcett and Burt Reynolds–but ultimately, since sexy marketing is used to sell everything from soft drinks to bubblegum, it’s hard to distinguish yourself when you’re trying to sell actual sex products.

That’s something that the folks behind German sex toy company Eis.de understood in with its “Love Cuts” ad, a 60-second piece chock full of hilarious visual metaphors for sex–with production design from Grand Budapest Hotel art director Steve Summersgill bringing some of that Wes Anderson-style color palette to the product.





The spot, from German agency Jung von Matt/Elbe, opens with a delivery man showing up at the house of a woman in lingerie, and quickly devolves: Are ice cream cones sensually licked by a dude with a studly beard? You bet there are! Does the lingerie-clad woman ride a giant hot dog? Duh! Is there a pair of hands on the control stick in the cockpit of a helicopter? Does a train enter into a tunnel shaped like a big butt? Does a volcano explode? Do the couple scream in ecstasy until a glass breaks? A better question: Is there any ostensibly-still-SFW sex metaphor they didn’t use in the spot?