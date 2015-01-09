Of Course This Thai Life Insurance Ad Will Make You Weepy

Here we are again. It’s got to the point where if you see the words “Thai Life Insurance,” you should already be looking for a tissue or thinking up an excuse as to why you’re openly weeping at your desk. The brand’s ads, with agency Ogilvy & Mather Bangkok, are less sales pitch, more emotional rollercoaster.
Last time it was small acts of kindness and the meaning of life. Here we are told the story of an adorable little boy who creates an unlikely superhero for a school assignment. We won’t spoil the ending but, though this spot feels more contrived, it’s safe to say it’s consistent with the brand’s feel-good-yet-weepy oeuvre.