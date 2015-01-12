How Thai Boxing Taught This Entrepreneur To Get Zen

Athletics have always been important to Adam Eskin, the CEO of Dig Inn , a farm-to-table marketplace chain in New York. But as he got a bit older–Eskin is 33–he began to find the routine at the gym pretty boring. Eventually, his trainer, noting Eskin’s competitive nature, said, “You should meet Mustang McKee.”

Mustang McKee, it turned out, was a British-born model who doubles as a trainer in the art of Muay Thai, or Thai boxing. Eskin remembers his first session with McKee. “I was punching and kicking the pads. That first session was exhausting, like no workout I’d ever had. It took that one session for me to say, ‘Okay, this is for me.’” Eskin soon realized that he wanted to do Thai boxing so often that he’d need to find a more affordable outlet–group classes. McKee referred Eskin to a studio called Renzo Gracie.

At Gracie, Eskin quickly learned his weakness as a fighter. In business, it often suited Eskin to be aggressive and hard-charging. But Thai boxing is a martial art: technique is more important than strength. “The best fighters don’t ultimately try that hard or exert themselves in order to generate power,” says Eskin.

Still, that didn’t mean it came naturally to him. “I was always a brute-force kind of athlete.” The instructors at Gracie told Eskin to relax, to go easy, but Eskin admits he started out just trying to punch as hard as possible. “It was partly ego, partly just that I liked hearing loud noises come from the pad,” he says. “When you’re new at something, most people are better than you, so you want to punch hard and kick hard, to kind of stick your chest out.”





Eskin says in those early days there were “countless incidents” where an instructor told him to dial back the power and focus on technique. “Then he’d leave, and three minutes later, I was punching too hard,” he admits.

Eskin started at Gracie in December of 2011; not until December 2012 did he graduate to the “elite” level, meaning he was finally allowed to start sparring with other partners (rather than doing exercises). It was an honor–but Eskin almost blew it immediately. The first time he sparred, an instructor told him to go easy. Eskin dialed it back briefly, but then started going too hard again. The instructor barked at him: “You’re not listening. Go have a seat. You’re out.”

“That wasn’t the last time I was given that type of feedback,” Eskin says now.