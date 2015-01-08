Google Adds Safety and Security Tips To Its Beautifully Designed Help Page

[Correction 1/8/15: The original version of this article stated that the entire tips page was new. In fact, it already existed; what’s new is a section on safety and security. We regret the error, but still think the whole thing is beautiful.]

From a company so famously blasé about design that its logo was created by its founder messing around on Photoshop, Google recently has been gaining all kinds of plaudits for its aesthetic taste.

Keeping with its gorgeous “Material Design” aesthetic, which takes the humble index card as its inspiration, Google today updated its stunning tips page with new items about safety and security.

The tips include Android pointers for keeping people’s eyes off your device, ways to keep hackers out by updating your Chrome browser, methods for getting family-friendly search results, and the means by which to stop accidental purchases in the Google Play Store.

Not only does the guide drive home how seriously Google takes user security (and how straightforward it can be to protect yourself, if you follow the right precautions), but it also sprinkles the company with a bit of Apple’s “it just works” fairy dust.

You can check out Google’s “how to” guide here. Think of securing yourself and your devices as an extra New Year’s resolution!