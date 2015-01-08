Google-Backed Fund Donates To Charlie Hebdo’s Biggest Ever Issue

Following yesterday’s tragic shooting at the offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo–which resulted in the deaths of 12 people, including eight members of the magazine’s staff–the publication has announced a tribute issue that will up its circulation from 60,000 to 1 million copies and include contributors from all over Europe.

To help pay for what is by far the magazine’s biggest ever print run, the Digital Innovation Press Fund, which was established in 2013 following a dispute between Google and the French government, is donating 250,000 euros (nearly $300,000). Google does not control the organization, but sits on the board.

“We are a fund for the press,” Ludovic Blecher, the director of the fund, told the U.K.’s Guardian newspaper. “We must enable them to be able to write, even if we don’t agree, it’s a question of diversity of speech.”

