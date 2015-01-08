Gatorade Surprises Amateur Sledge Hockey Team With NHL Superstars

You may have heard that Canada loves hockey. Look no further than the recent World Junior Championships held in Toronto and Montreal, a tournament that dominated the country’s sports headlines for weeks, while barely registering south of the border. It doesn’t matter if it’s traditional hockey, sledge hockey, blind hockey, amputee hockey, in the Great White North it’s all hockey–that’s the message of a new Gatorade campaign.





Back in August, Gatorade and agency TBWA/Toronto asked a local sledge hockey team, many of them Paralympic athletes who played at the Sochi Games, to be filmed for a brand documentary about the sport. But as the resulting ad shows, the brand had a few tricks up its sleeve, surprising the team by bringing out NHL superstars Sidney Crosby, Scott Hartnell, Claude Giroux, Logan Couture, Ryan Miller and Nathan MacKinnon for a game of pick-up sledge hockey.

“Their passion for hockey is something we all share, no matter our situation or where we come from,” says Crosby in the film.





We’ve seen branded hockey surprises in Canadian advertising before, but this one is a worthwhile addition to the genre.