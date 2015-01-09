Newcastle Crashes Doritos’ Party, Boys Are Asked To Slap a Girl: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

We live in a golden age of advertising. Not one of three martini lunches and obscene amounts of pomade, however, but one in which a brand can hilariously mock and piggyback onto another brand’s carefully orchestrated (and very expensive) Super Bowl campaign. Ah, Newcastle.

The beer brand, and agency Droga5, returned this week with a renewed effort to wink-wink its way into the Really Large American Football Contest consciousness. Instead of telling us what they’d make if they had the money for a Super Bowl spot, the brand tried to win Doritos “Crash the Super Bowl” contest with an expertly executed snack chip commercial in the user-generated style. Perhaps the best thing about it is that this is just the brand’s first shot in this year’s Super Bowl Consumer Attention Sweepstakes. Can’t wait to see what comes next.

Read more about that campaign and the rest of our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

Who: Fisher-Price, Patrick Creadon, Weber Shandwick

What: A short doc that follows the births of some of 2015’s first babies in the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Kenya, Bangladesh, and Poland, as parents talk about their biggest wishes for their little bundles of joy.

Why We Care: As your Facebook feed can likely attest, there is maybe no more earnest a time in anyone’s life than when a new baby steps on the scene. New parents, uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, siblings, they all get super weepy and emotional. Here the brand not only tells a great story about and for a demographic that will very soon be its consumers, but also asks for parents’ own stories through the hashtag #WishesForBaby, across multiple social platforms.

Who: Newcastle, Droga5

What: A hilarious return to guerrilla ad-fare-form, with an ambush on the Super Bowl and, in this case, one of the game’s official sponsors Doritos.

Why We Care: In a media culture (present company included) that treats commercials around the Super Bowl just as seriously as the game itself, thank the ad gods for a brand that’s able to make us laugh at the whole ridiculous spectacle. Preferably whilst drinking a certain brown ale.





Who: Céline, Joan Didion

What: A new print ad for the fashion brand surprised and delighted the Internet for eschewing the young and pouty for the legendary 80-year-old writer.

Why We Care: Well, there’s the long and exhausting list of issues in fashion advertising, not the least of which revolve around body image, ageism and a general blind, vapid worship of teenage beauty but really it’s just damn cool that a brand (any brand!) decided to pay tribute to someone whose style transcends age.

Who: Ikea, Mother London

What: A “flock” of T-shirts embark on a long and perilous journey until they find safe haven in an Ikea bedroom closet.

Why We Care: The Swedish retailer attracts many consumers for many different reasons. Some like the affordable prices. Some like the furniture names (Ektorp!). Some may just be really big allen wrench fans. But others may just enjoy buying from a brand that so consistently–remember “Lamp“?–and enthusiastically embraces the whimsy of the everyday.