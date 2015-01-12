This Snazzy Packaging Looks Better From The Side Than The Front

It’s really not hard to tastefully brand a bag of coffee–choose a decent font, stick it front and center of the bag, and then contrast it against almost any monochromatic backdrop. But new packaging for Bassett Espresso, designed by Australian branding agency SquadInk, takes a unique approach.
From the front, it’s still your standard, tastefully restrained bag of coffee beans. But peeking out from the sides, you notice a stark geometric pattern. As you turn the bag around, that pattern transforms into a miniature skyscraper. As a result, Bassett has a product that can be strikingly identifiable, even when taking up a smaller footprint on the always competitive real estate of the grocery store shelf.
