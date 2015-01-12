This Snazzy Packaging Looks Better From The Side Than The Front

It’s really not hard to tastefully brand a bag of coffee–choose a decent font, stick it front and center of the bag, and then contrast it against almost any monochromatic backdrop. But new packaging for Bassett Espresso , designed by Australian branding agency SquadInk , takes a unique approach.





From the front, it’s still your standard, tastefully restrained bag of coffee beans. But peeking out from the sides, you notice a stark geometric pattern. As you turn the bag around, that pattern transforms into a miniature skyscraper. As a result, Bassett has a product that can be strikingly identifiable, even when taking up a smaller footprint on the always competitive real estate of the grocery store shelf.

See more here.

[via Packaging of the World]