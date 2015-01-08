Oh ‘Appy Day: Apple Announces Record-Breaking Week For The App Store

Apple is all about breaking records these days. Having sold an unprecedented number of iPhones with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, and with its most exciting product pipeline in a quarter century , the company today announced a new App Store record: During the first week of January, customers spent close to half a billion dollars on apps and in-app purchases.

The app frenzy hit its apex on New Year’s Day, which Apple says became the single biggest day in App Store sales history.

“This year is off to a tremendous start after a record-breaking year for the App Store and our developer community,” says Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “We’re so proud of the creativity and innovation developers bring to the apps they create for iOS users and that the developer community has now earned over $25 billion.”

Now is a particularly exciting time to be an app developer or customer based on the number of new innovations Apple unveiled in 2014. Not only did the company reveal the creation of Swift, an entire new programming language specific to iOS apps, but the likes of HealthKit and HomeKit have opened up new opportunities in the mobile health and home automation space. On top of this, Apple’s mobile operating system iOS 8 also introduced developers to Metal: a graphics technology designed to maximize the performance of the iPhone and iPad’s A7 and A8 chips.

According to Apple, the iOS ecosystem has helped create 627,000 jobs in the U.S. alone, since the App Store debuted in 2008.