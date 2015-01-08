advertisement
McDonald’s Should Stop Talkin’ About Lovin’, And Start Embracin’ Hatin’

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

McDonald’s is scrambling to figure out how to reverse its sagging fortunes, and it just revealed its big plan: sloppy rhetoric. In the video above, Fast Company‘s Jason Feifer offers a better way.

