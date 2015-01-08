Zuckerberg’s Endorsement Sends Book Flying Up The Charts

If you were wondering if Mark Zuckerberg would have the same Midas touch as Oprah when it comes to books, then wonder no longer.

Earlier this week, the Facebook CEO announced a New Year’s resolution of reading a new book every two weeks on a page called “A Year of Books,” naming Moisés Naím’s title The End of Power as one of the first he planned to pick up. The result? It shot up the Amazon and iTunes charts, selling more in two days than it had in its previous 18 months of existence.

Naím is a former executive director of the World Bank and Venezuela’s former minister of industry and trade. Zuckerberg describes The End of Power as “a book that explores how the world is shifting to give individual people more power that was traditionally only held by large governments, militaries and other organizations.” The Facebook founder has promised to discuss his thoughts about it on the page, which has already garnered more than 57,000 likes.

Naím, meanwhile, says he expected none of the recent success, having never even spoken with Zuckerberg before. He should enjoy it now–like all New Year’s resolutions, Zuck will need more than Facebook likes to keep his going.

