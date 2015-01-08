Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Reveal The Secrets To Successfully Hosting The Golden Globes

Three times may be a charm but Tina Fey and Amy Poehler know that when it comes to hosting an awards show, there’s a danger of getting stale. And so the two comedians have come up with some fool-proof strategies for making their third run at Golden Globes hosting duties a success. Considering how good their past performances went , it’ll be no easy task to top. The Clooney jokes alone, people.





But in this new promo for the January 11 broadcast, Fey and Poehler outline their plan. Among their goals, to pronounce the name of the awards correctly, to look one person in the eye and win over that one person (namely, the stone-cold Julia Louis-Dreyfus), to not make fresh jokes at all, to perhaps stay off the dope, to maybe institute Hunger Games-style challenges among nominees and more. Did you know the Hollywood Foreign Press is actually Banksy?