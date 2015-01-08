2,000 Ping-Pong Balls And Mouse Traps Create An Extreme Chain Reaction In New Pepsi Ad

Pepsi is using a stunning chain reaction involving 2,014 mousetraps and 2,015 ping-pong balls to mark the arrival of a new year with the end result captured in a single take lasting just 15 seconds in real time.





The idea for the online film, for Pepsi Max, was inspired by generations of science teachers’ use of mouse traps to demonstrate the basics of nuclear fission. The impact was heightened by staging the stunt within a mirrored tunnel. The mouse traps took almost five hours to set up leaving the 42-strong production team little leeway if things went wrong.

The ad, created by AMV BBDO, was directed by Julian Harriman-Dickinson through London-based art directors and filmmakers HarrimanSteel. Designer was Doug Stewart and production designer/art director Will Field.





It is the latest stunt for Pepsi Max’s “Unbelievable” campaign, part of its “Live for Now” strategy, which last month saw the brand and agency surprising unsuspecting London commuters with, amongst other things, an augmented reality dinosaur.