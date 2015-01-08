Banksy Tribute To Charlie Hebdo Not Actually By Banksy, But Still Resonates

Unofficial accounts frequently spread misinformation, some with better intentions than others. In the case of a viral Instagram image credited to Banksy , the authorship may be false but the message is true.

The image in question is a tribute to Charlie Hebdo, the satirical French publication which came under attack yesterday. In the illustration, a broken pencil representing Charlie Hebdo becomes two sharpened pencils, an inspiring message of artistic resilience. The image was created by French illustrator Lucille Clerc, and posted to her own Twitter page, where the operator of the Banksy account found it to be worth sharing. He or she was not wrong.

The Banksy-lovers sharing this image on social media–over 130,000 on Instagram alone–may be doing so under false pretenses, but it’s hard to argue with the message itself.