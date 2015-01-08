Watch Parents Have “The Talk” With Their Kids In This Hilariously Uncomfortable Video

There’s no use getting comfortable in your chair because you’re about to squirm right out of it.

Think back to when your parents first talked to you about sex. Did they euphemize it down to “the birds and the bees”? Did they tell you you were a little bundle of joy sent express from above? Did they open with, “when two parents love each other very much…”? Or were they shockingly frank, using real words for the real mechanics of how you really came to be?





From the glorious minds who brought you “Grandmas Smoking Weed for the First Time,” prepare to relive the magic (the horror?) of having “the talk” with Cut‘s new project featuring parents and their children making each other wildly uncomfortable:

“There’s some kind of hole here like an igloo.”

“Oh, the van-gina!”

“Does it come through the butt?”





Yeah…squirm away, people.