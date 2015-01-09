As “Inherent Vice” Goes Big, Here’s Your Crash Course On Paul Thomas Anderson’s Seductively Surreal Universe

Navigating Paul Thomas Anderson’s universe is like trying to catch a bucketful of frogs while blasted on Acapulco Gold. (Hang tight, all will become clear.)

Soon enough you’ll stumble over crippling neurosis, suffocating religion, and relationships ripe with dysfunction.

Paul Thomas Anderson Photo: Flickr user Jürgen Fauth

So far Anderson has delivered seven feature films that are all vastly different in genre and tone. But there are through lines linking his work, and intersecting therein, that give Anderson’s films that rarest of qualities in today’s world of franchise flicks: style. By using push-in shots and long takes with his severely flawed characters, Anderson’s combination of technique and artistic sensibility lends a destabilizing quality to his films. Although Anderson is committed to, not to mention very skilled at, telling human stories, surreal moments pervade his films in the best kind of way, making you feel as if you’re not as grounded as you thought. And that’s when the violence strikes. Awkward, WTF, should-I-laugh-or-be-concerned violence.

Anderson’s latest film Inherent Vice, an adaption of Thomas Pynchon’s 2009 novel, lands in more cities today. With it, Anderson is stepping out of his own head of moment–this is his first feature he didn’t write himself and it’s also the first of Pynchon’s novels to be adapted to film. And yet, Pynchon’s ’70s romp of stony noir fiction expertly fits into Anderson’s aesthetic.

So before you check out Inherent Vice, here’s a crash course on Anderson’s resume, breaking out his six prior features, reveling why they are cinematic gems, and the best moments of violence that are as important to the plot as they are surreal.

THE REALITY

Sydney (Philip Baker Hall) knows his way around a casino and offers to teach what he knows to John (John C. Reilly) who’s down on his luck and in need of cash. You don’t understand the reason for Sydney’s benevolence until casino security guy Jimmy (Samuel L. Jackson) reveals Sydney’s secret: He capped John’s dad in the face. Jimmy offers to stay mum for a cool $6,000. What, you thought we were going to tell you what happens next? Okay, you are right–see below if you want to know.

THE SURREALITY

In one scene, Jimmy stumbles into his place making out with a woman something fierce, turns the lights on, and bam. It’s in this scene we truly get a scene of Sydney’s sociopathy and that he’s far from the kind and classy old guy we thought he was: Killing to keep your killing a secret isn’t a slippery slope–it’s a straight-up free fall, Syd.