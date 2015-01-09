The Best And Worst Things About Turning 30, Visualized

We all learn about puberty in middle school health class, but there’s usually not much education on the changes that take place when you turn 30. Over at the Bold Italic , Cecelia Rabess and Jessica Saia have created a series of funny charts and graphs that describe what it’s like to enter your fourth decade on earth. For twenty-somethings who fear what might seem like the deadline for becoming a real grownup, the graphs are surprisingly comforting.

If you’re dating significantly older people while in your twenties, your parents might get concerned. But when you turn 30, suddenly, the whole wide old world opens up! You’re allowed to date people in their forties, fifties, and sixties, should you so desire.





By 30, fewer fucks are given and less of your furniture is from Ikea.





And even if your circumstances are superficially similar at ages 20 and 30–there’s vomit on your floor, you’re broke, you’re fighting with your boyfriend–the reasons for these circumstances are probably drastically different.





To see the full series of charts about turning 30, including a breakdown of bedtimes according to age and an analysis of Hot Pocket consumption in proportion to facility with a corkscrew, head to the Bold Italic.