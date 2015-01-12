Putting Cheap Fancy Flowers On Your Table (And Keeping Them Out Of The Trash)

Those beautiful flowers you see at a wedding or fancy event cost a lot of money. What’s going to happen to them at the end of the night? Straight in the trash, unless some enterprising partygoer takes them home.

But flowers last a long time. So Rebloom has formalized the process and then let’s you use those flowers again the next day, when they’re still fine, for less money. Watch CEO and founder Jennifer Soffen talk about how she developed the business and combined cheaper flowers with giving to charity (and also creating less waste).