How We End Up Working With The Same People At Every Job

Many studies show that especially young workers expect to work for several companies over their careers. But loyalty itself isn’t dead. As people move between employers and in and out of self-employment, many find themselves working with the same people again and again. These relationships endure even as the situations change. Handled right, this new loyalty can be a source of real stability in a career, and make work a lot more meaningful too. Here’s how to cultivate work relationships that last beyond any given job:

Laura Shin, a freelance business and finance reporter, has followed editors to multiple new publications. But she isn’t just nice to editors. “Being nice to everyone, no matter their level, has reaped unintentional rewards for me,” she says. “An editorial assistant at one place referred me to a friend of hers who was an editor somewhere else, and so now I’ve written several pieces for that publication.”

Well-connected folks dwell in possibilities, not present job titles.

Cara Power, a leadership coach who specializes in networking, says that “It’s a huge mistake to assume your current position in the professional hierarchy will remain unchanged–that those in subordinate roles (e.g. employees, vendors, consultants, etc.) won’t someday be a potential employer or client.” Former interns have been known to start billion-dollar companies. Well-connected folks dwell in possibilities, not present job titles.

Anyone can reach out to someone who’s immediately professionally useful. Real loyalty comes from reaching out to people who can’t currently help you. Iyna Bort Caruso, a scriptwriter and author, reports that when people she works with are laid off, “I try to help them through the transition by sending leads, inviting them to tap into my LinkedIn connections and/or offering advice on freelance options.” If you thought a person was decent to work with, chances are she’ll land somewhere. She’ll remember the help.

If you’re hiring in a new situation, you’ll want to bring in people you remember as hard-working. You’ll want people who came through in a crunch. That said, employment is a two-way street, and if you want people to want to work for you again, you can’t leave them unhappy in the process. When Paul Berry was the CTO of The Huffington Post, he worked with several developers who then became his first full time employees when he founded RebelMouse, a digital publishing platform. “We always knew while we were often running sprints to get projects and ideas live in time, that the longer goal was always to be marathon runners,” he says. “We gave each other space for our families, for our hobbies, our passions, and vacations.” Long term relationships must be sustainable to thrive.

No one wants to recreate a tedious situation. Says Berry, “We always valued having fun during work, keeping things light, never throwing tantrums or losing our heads. And this really counts over the years–you grow to love getting emails or phone calls from each other instead of dreading them.”