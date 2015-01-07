NBC Still Hasn’t Sold All Of Its Super Bowl TV Ads

Super Bowl ads have long been some of the most coveted TV slots, but this year NBC is having more trouble enticing advertisers than usual. According to AdAge , the network has sold 95% of its TV ad inventory, with Super Bowl XLIX less than a month away. Last year, Super Bowl ads had all been sold by Jan. 3, AdAge reports.

“We fully expect to meet or exceed our sales goals,” Seth Winter, who heads sales and sales marketing for NBC Sports Group and NBC Universal News Group, told the industry publication.

As recently as 2012, all TV inventory for the game had been sold by Thanksgiving.

Many of this year’s confirmed buyers are repeat customers–Anheuser-Busch, Doritos, McDonald’s, Snickers–but there are 15 brands participating for the first time, an increase over last year’s nine debuts.

This year Super Bowl Sunday arrives at a time when CMOs are ever more rapidly shifting their budgets to digital media. During the third quarter of last year brands spent $12.4 billion advertising to U.S. consumers, a 17% increase over the year prior.

On TV, the going rate for a 30-second Super Bowl spot is $4.4 to $4.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. For the last five years the game has attracted more than 100 million viewers.

