Tom Dixon Releases Gorgeous New Home Accessories

British all-star designer Tom Dixon specializes in turning everyday stuff into almost sacred-looking design objects. In his four newest collections, Dixon uses sleek materials like copper, crystal, and black cast iron to transform desk accessories, vases, and barware into enchanting minimal sculptures.

Highlights include the Tank Vase, which wouldn’t look out of place used as a chalice in some New Age spiritual ritual. Its bowl of mouth-blown clear glass is accented with a hand-painted copper band, and gets filled with color when you add flowers. In the “Cube” series, a stapler, an organizer, a pen and a tape dispenser turn into glistening treasures, made from zinc alloy with a copper plate finish.





Dixon has also expanded his Cog collection, which originally launched in 2014 as a line of steampunk-inspired candle holders in brass. Now, he’s made Cog pen and pen holders in the same brass, which mimics the shapes and textures of factory-made parts.

The new releases are examples of how simply using beautiful, unexpected materials can make a traditional, tired object feel exceptional. When cast in copper instead of same-old black plastic, something as boring as a tape dispenser becomes downright gorgeous. They’ll be shown at the trade show Maison & Objet in Paris later this month.