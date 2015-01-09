Why 9:30 a.m. Might Be The Best Time To Get To The Office

Not getting enough done at work? Maybe you should start your workday later in the morning.

A recent study from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine found that people who get to the office early often sacrifice sleep for work, and chronic sleep loss can contribute to a drop in productivity.

“The primary activity people trade for sleep is work,” says Andrea Spaeth, one of the researchers on the study. Analyzing data from the American Time Use Survey, she and her colleagues found that for every hour a person delays the start of their workday, his or her sleep time increases by 20 minutes. Early birds–those who start work at or before 6 a.m.–average just six hours a night, while those who start between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. get an average of seven hours of sleep each night.

For optimal health, productivity and alertness, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends that adults get between seven and nine hours. Unfortunately about a third of us get six hours or less each night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While you may not be able to change your work hours or workload, there are things you can do to get more sleep at night, says Spaeth.

Spaeth says she and fellow researchers were surprised to discover that short sleepers don’t watch less TV than normal sleepers; they just watch it later.

“They’re getting home from work later, and instead of going to bed at a decent time, they stay up to watch shows,” Spaeth says. “This further cuts into sleep time.”