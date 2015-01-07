FBI Director Still Certain North Korea Behind Sony Hack, Says Perpetrators “Got Sloppy”

Speaking at the International Conference on Cyber Security at Fordham University on Wednesday, FBI Director James Comey said the government was able to trace the origins of the Sony hack to North Korea because the hackers “got sloppy” when masking IP addresses.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper also spoke at Wednesday’s conference and called the Sony hack “the most serious cyberattack ever made against U.S. interests.”

The FBI was able to pin the hack to North Korea after it noticed similar methods used in previous attacks attributed to the country. Despite lingering skepticism from some experts, Comey reiterated in his speech that he has “very high confidence about this attribution.” Doubters, he said, “don’t have the facts I have.”

[via The Verge]