The New Suez Canal And The Art Of Leading By Thinking Huge

Egypt is legendary for autocratic leaders who have sought to cement their leadership by building big–starting, of course the pyramids. During the 1950s and 1960s a modern Egyptian strong-fisted legend, Gemal Abdel Nasser, made a name for himself in the Arab world by nationalizing the Suez Canal and building the Aswan Dam on the Nile. And now Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who won the May election by a landslide after originally coming to power through a military coup last summer, is apparently trying to step into Nasser’s shoes. Witness: the second Suez Canal.

It’s a bold move. Sisi’s raised $8.5 billion in just over a week in September directly from his people to finance the construction. It’s earned him a powerful propaganda image of citizens flocking to support his policies as some 82% of the investment certificates, starting at $1.40 each, were purchased by individual Egyptians from all walks of life, according to the Egyptian Central Bank. It is no mean feat in a country that has teetered on the brink of bankruptcy and dysfunction for several years.

Sisi’s democratic credentials suffered another blow last month, when his predecessor Hosni Mubarak, deposed by popular protests in the 2011 Arab Spring, was acquitted of the murder of some 800 protesters during his last days in power. Yet what Sisi lacks in his troubled relationship with Egypt’s battered civil society, he is seeking to make up for by rallying the nation behind him to build a massive symbol of unity at a critical moment of strife.

“It’s really the legacy project that el-Sisi is creating for his presidency,” says Alison Baily, a senior Middle East analyst at Oxford Analytica, a U.K.-based global consultancy. “The Suez Canal . . . is very iconic, has a very special place inside the Egyptian national psyche.”

Never mind that ecologists are crying foul: invasive species have already migrated through the canal from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, ruining local ecosystems as well as tourism and fishing. Work is going full speed ahead–in November Egypt contracted several big German firms to start the heavy-duty boring.

It certainly helps Sisi that this is no pyramid: analysts say that the new canal, by allowing two-way traffic on most of the route, could more than double the flow of ships, and eventually almost triple the $5 billion annual income Egypt receives from the existing Suez Canal.

“In terms of expanding the Suez Canal and helping generate more foreign exchange income . . . it’s definitely something that’s very attractive,” says Bryan Plamondon, a senior Middle East economist at the London-based analysis firm IHS. The Suez Canal played a key role in keeping the Egyptian economy afloat during the past few tourism-starved years, Plamondon says.