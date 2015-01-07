LAPD Will Start Using Smart Tasers That Automatically Activate Body Cams

Following a December announcement that the LAPD will equip officers with 7,000 body cameras , the department has now ordered more than 3,000 digital x26p Tasers that use Bluetooth to activate those cameras when the Taser’s safety is turned off.

Visually identical to the gas-propelled Taser-brand x26 weapon that the LAPD has been using for more than a decade, the digital x26p has expanded features designed to increase accountability and encourage more measured use.

In the wake of calls for police accountability after the killings of Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and others, the LAPD’s move into body cameras is in stride with similar announcements from other departments across the nation.