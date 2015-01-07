advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

LAPD Will Start Using Smart Tasers That Automatically Activate Body Cams

LAPD Will Start Using Smart Tasers That Automatically Activate Body Cams
[Photo: Flickr user Chris Yarzab]
By David Lumb1 minute Read

Following a December announcement that the LAPD will equip officers with 7,000 body cameras, the department has now ordered more than 3,000 digital x26p Tasers that use Bluetooth to activate those cameras when the Taser’s safety is turned off.

Photo: via Taser

Visually identical to the gas-propelled Taser-brand x26 weapon that the LAPD has been using for more than a decade, the digital x26p has expanded features designed to increase accountability and encourage more measured use.

In the wake of calls for police accountability after the killings of Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and others, the LAPD’s move into body cameras is in stride with similar announcements from other departments across the nation.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life