What Successful Women Have Figured Out About Downtime

When your days are spent juggling the demands of work, family, friends, and home, it can be easy to forget how important downtime is.

But we know how important time to recharge is to your well-being, so how do uber-successful women make time for themselves? Their advice is something all of us can use.

Down time isn’t going to happen if you don’t carve out the time as sacred, says Glynnis MacNicol, co-founder of TheLi.st, a membership organization and information resource for influential women. She is also coauthor of The 10 Habits of Highly Successful Women. Whether it’s Tuesday yoga class or a long weekend away with friends, it’s blocked out on their calendars just as a board meeting or new business presentation would be.

“[Successful women], especially women with children, measure out their time the way one measure’s out ingredients for a cake. Their lives are very structured and pegged to routine,” says MacNicol.

To help them stay in the moment instead of thinking about work or the many other tasks they “should” be doing, successful women work hard to stay in the moment, says performance coach Casandra Henriquez, founder of coaching company Inspire Many. It’s not easy, and few if any can do this perfectly, but it’s an important skill that makes you better at whatever you’re doing. If you’re constantly focused elsewhere, it’s not helping you and it’s actually making you less effective at what you’re doing, she says.

Successful women realize that it’s okay to take care of grooming or other self-care, MacNicol says. They unapologetically stick to their sleep and exercise schedules. They do these things because it helps them feel good about themselves, which makes them better in other areas,

Down time isn’t all about relaxing, though. Successful women take an inventory of the areas in their lives with which they’re dissatisfied and use their down time to improve them, says Baltimore, Maryland attorney and women’s advocate Avery Blank. Whether it’s taking care of their health and fitness or improving relationships, down time can be a good opportunity to reconnect and repair the things that make you feel good about yourself.