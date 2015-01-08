The Fundamental Shortcoming With How We View Innovation

“Do you think CINO’s will be around in five years?” asked a fellow attendee at Innovation Enterprise’s recent Chief Innovation Officer Summit in New York.

It was a hard question to answer, particularly because I had no idea what a “CINO” was.

Even though I am literally a card-carrying member of the new religion of innovation, I hadn’t realized our high priests secured their own coveted C-suite acronym–CINOs for Chief INnovation Officer. Certainly this signals a function on the rise and was reinforced by the variety of industries represented over the two-day conference, including conservative ones that are more commonly associated with regulation than innovation, such as banking and healthcare. Indeed, Dr. Molly Coye, Chief Innovation Officer at UCLA Health, described how when she started in 2010 there were perhaps two or three similar positions, whereas today there are conferences purely for healthcare CINOs.

Corporate history is a litany of excessive and often regrettable crazes. Some, like the 1990s embrace of Business Process Re-Engineering (BPR), left only bruised egos and battered balance sheets. Others, like Robert McNamara’s attempt to apply the quantitative rigor that was beloved by 1960s management practice and had served him so well at Ford to the Vietnam War, led to pure tragedy.

But the emergence of CINOs specifically and the increasing interest in innovation generally feels different; mainly because this growth is driven by push factors as much as by pull factors. Several speakers talked about the ongoing fear of being “Uber-ed,” where at any moment some wunderkind would launch a new business model that will overturn cherished certainties.

To put it more bluntly, every company–whether they like it or not–is now both a technology and innovation firm. While few might shed a tear at the demise of many Fortune 500 companies, this trend affects almost all organizations and arguably everyone’s future. That is why innovation even seeped into President Obama’s State of the Union earlier last year: “We know that the nation that goes all-in on innovation today will own the global economy tomorrow.”

The conference was full of CINOs and consultants sharing their experiences and insights. A common theme was how they navigated the inherent tension between large organizations that typically judge themselves on executing efficiently and innovation that, at least ostensibly, necessitates searching chaotically. It was only during the lunch break when I was chatting to an attendee from the innovation team of a well-known consumer package goods company that I understood the fundamental shortcoming with how we view this function.