Attack Kills 12 At Charlie Hebdo

At least 12 people who worked at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris were killed, and five injured, by gunmen in what’s being reported as a militant Islamist attack.

Since the ’70s, the magazine has taken a colorfully satirical view of many religions and hot button social issues and is known for its provocative illustrated covers, many of which have featured depictions of the prophet Muhammad. The magazine has a long history of defying attempts to strangle freedom of expression–its offices were fire-bombed in 2011 and shortly thereafter it published an illustration featuring a cartoonist kissing a bearded Muslim man in front the the ruined building with the caption “Love is stronger than hate.”

Among the dead: editorial director and cartoonist Stephane Charbonnier, and cartoonists Jean Cabut, George Wolinski, and Bernard Verlhac.

This is a tweet sent out by the magazine just before the attack. It extends best wishes and good health to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State.