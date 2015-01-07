Justin Bieber Is The New Face Of Calvin Klein

Just when you may have thought that the rabid pre-teen squeals had finally died down (or at least laying low) thanks to an arrest and general insufferable behavior , Justin Bieber is back in the spotlight–this time as the pouty, shirtless, new face of Calvin Klein.

The brand sort-of revealed the Biebs in an Instagram video and the move was soon confirmed by the pop star himself.

Given Bieber’s polarizing popularity, Calvin Klein clearly decided the risk of alienating anyone over 25 didn’t trump the sales potential among boxer brief-loving Beliebers.