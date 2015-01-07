Uber Refuses To Turn Over NYC Trip Data

The company’s latest dispute involves its refusal to turn over electronic records containing trip data to the New York City Tax & Limousine Commission. Yesterday, in a slap on the wrist, the commission suspended five of Uber’s six New York City dispatch bases, leaving the company with just one base until it complies.

The ruling will have no practical effect on Uber’s operations, as the company can assign rides to drivers via its remaining base. But more trouble may be on the horizon: Since the commission first requested Uber’s data last October, as part of what hearing officer Ann Macadangdang says is “longstanding” practice “necessary to ensure adequate protection and public safety,” the commission adopted a new rule requiring Uber and competitors to divulge data on a regular basis.

At stake is information regarding trip dates, times, locations, and license numbers, the release of which would violate “an individuals’ reasonable expectation of privacy,” according to the arguments Uber filed.

“Uber continues to operate legally in New York City, with tens of thousands of partner drivers and hundreds of thousands of riders relying on the Uber platform for economic opportunity and safe, reliable rides,” Uber spokesperson Natalia Montalvo told Fast Company. “We are continuing a dialogue with the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission on these issues.”

[via New York Business Journal]