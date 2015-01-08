5 Steps To Building A Thriving Tech Talent Ecosystem

The global economy is slowly picking up pace and although growth is likely to be sluggish in most economies for the next few years, the demand for high-quality tech talent has never been greater. This is creating unprecedented challenges for tech firms looking to hire, motivate, and retain talent.

A successful talent strategy during such volatile and uncertain times calls for a different approach, one that is dynamic, positive, and creative. Here are some principles that will help ensure a strong talent ecosystem to fuel growth:

In most instances, your employees are your best and most cost-effective source of attracting new talent. They can also be strong brand ambassadors and speak highly about your organization to their friends and network if they feel positively engaged at work.

Capitalize on this great talent attraction asset by making it easy and attractive for your employees to spot new talent for your business. When I headed up talent for Yahoo! Europe, we tooled all employees up with “Join Yahoo!” business cards to hand out to people they felt would make good Yahoo! employees. This was linked to an extremely generous referral bonus, including the opportunity for employees to win prizes for successful referrals, such as a trip to Vegas.

Traditional competency approaches to hiring are based on the assumption that jobs and organizations change little and the job descriptions put together today will be the same in the future. But in a rapidly changing and uncertain world, this couldn’t be more misleading.

Jobs, teams, and businesses are changing almost constantly, and people hired to do a job are rarely doing the same job several months, or even weeks, after they were hired.

Instead, identify strengths (both personal and technical) the team and company require, now and in the future. Hire for these strengths as well as proven ability to apply these across fast-changing situations.