How To Position Yourself To Climb The Ladder At Work

I can’t count the number of people who have told me they took a job with a company thinking, “Once I get in, I can work my way around to getting the position of responsibility and authority that I really want.” But despite performing very well, many have been sorely disappointed.

The fact is, the position they took “just to get a foot in the door” was not on a trajectory to a higher-profile revenue-generating role (often referred to as a line position).

All companies have a path that leads to the most senior-level positions in the organization. The path can be formal (e.g., all the leaders of a particular auto company come from the finance department, or every C‑suite-level officer in a certain consumer products company has had responsibility for brand management of a revitalized brand). Or the path can be informal, where it is generally understood that people who rise to the top in an organization have had a particular experience set (for example, at least one international assignment).

Not understanding an organization’s precedents may leave you frustrated when you try to make a move. Assuming that you have the ability to do the job, your disappointment will only be a function of the organization’s inability “to see” someone in your position in the job you want because this kind of transfer hasn’t taken place in the past.

Before you join an organization, it’s important to study the environment and the people who work in it. Learn how the senior people have been chosen for their positions. These days it is easy to obtain this information by going to the company’s Web site and looking at the bios of the senior leadership team, or by doing an Internet search on specific individuals to learn more about their backgrounds.

Did everyone with a senior role “grow up” in the company, meaning that they started in an entry-level position and moved up over ten to fifteen years working there? Or does the company have a history of hiring people–their senior executives in particular–from the outside?

Is there precedent for someone in operations moving to a line or revenue-producing assignment or from the line moving to back-office operations? Have people who worked in the treasurer’s office or in accounts payable moved over to managing a consumer brand? Is there evidence that someone in an administrative position moved to a project management team where there is revenue or profit responsibility, or to a staff position working directly for the CEO, CFO, or COO? Has a certified nursing assistant been promoted to a nursing position after they finished their collegiate nursing requirements or were all the nurses recruited as nurses into the hospital versus internal promotions?