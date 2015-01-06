HBO, IMAX Form Alliance To Show “Game Of Thrones” On The Big Screen

Game of Thrones fans who are desperate for the premiere of season five this April should mark their calendars: Thanks to an unusual short-term arrangement, HBO will be showing the final two episodes of season four, along with an exclusive trailer for season five, on 150 IMAX screens later this month.

For HBO, the week-long deal offers another revenue stream for the expensive series, which costs millions per episode to produce, as well as a way to convert ticket buyers into new subscribers. For IMAX, the deal is an experiment with non-movie content as Hollywood blockbusters lose their appeal.

“We see the past of our company and the future of our company as innovating in the way that content is displayed,” IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond told the New York Times, adding that the company was also exploring live sports and music concerts.

Of all HBO’s series, Game of Thrones, with its epic battle scenes and sumptuous medieval pageantry, is perhaps the best suited for IMAX. HBO plans to introduce a standalone online streaming service for all of its shows later this year.

Your watch begins January 23.

[via New York Times]