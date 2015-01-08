A Pop-Up Book For Grownups

Hungarian-French artist Victor Vasarely is widely considered the father of Op art , the abstract art movement that made use of trippy optical illusions to fool the viewer’s eye. Beginning in the 1930s, with fellow Op-art pioneers like Josef Albers, Vasarely used tricks of geometry, color, and shadow to make the 2-D appear 3-D. Some of Vasarely’s paintings might make you feel dizzy or like you’re hallucinating: he turned flat canvases into psychedelic wormholes.

In Pop-Up Op Art, a new book from Prestel, Parisian paper artist Philippe UG has transformed seven of Vasarely’s already eye-popping pieces into 3-D pop-ups. As you turn the book’s pages, they spring to life as candy-colored miniature sculptures, each based on a specific work of Vasarely’s. It’s a playful reimagining of the work of a pioneering artist who died in 1997 but whose aesthetic continues to enchant. And the pop-up book, a genre usually reserved for the toddler set, becomes a delightful art object for all ages.

Pop-Up Op Art is available from Prestel here for $25.